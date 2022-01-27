Norway have been dealt a huge blow with the news Simen Hegstad Kruger has tested positive for coronavirus.

Kruger won gold in the 30km skiathlon in Pyeongchang in 2018, and was the overwhelming favourite to defend his crown in the endurance event.

However, his chances of representing his country in Beijing are effectively over after he tested positive during a routine round of PCR tests on Thursday.

"We have had infection in the squad, and we have taken new PCR tests today," national team doctor Oystein Andersen said. "We have feared that more would come, and unfortunately we have got another one.

"Unfortunately, it is Simen Hegstad Kruger who has taken a positive test today."

Kruger is free of symptoms, but is now confined to his room and will remain there for the designated quarantine period.

The Norwegian team is due to fly out to China on January 30, meaning Kruger will not be in the plane.

He was hot favourite for gold in the 30km event on February 6, but will not be on the start.

The 28-year-old had a realistic shot at three golds, and Norway have the option of keeping him on the team and flying him out for the final event on February 19 - should he return a negative test and be given the green light to travel.

His Covid-19 diagnosis comes a day after Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalva tested positive.

