Norwegian cross-country skier Therese Johaug, who is a four-time Olympic gold medallist, is set to retire from the sport at the end of the season.

Johaug won three Olympic gold medals at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, including skiathlon gold, and also won relay gold at Vancouver 2010. She is a 14-time world champion.

At Oberstdorf 2021, she won all four races in which she competed, including the relay. Johaug has 80 World Cup victories and three overall titles and has announced she is finishing her ski career.

However, her reputation had been tainted as she was banned from competing at Pyeongchang 2018 while serving an 18-month suspension for testing positive for the anabolic steroid clostebol in October 2016.

The 33-year-old says there is a "time for everything" as she announces her retirement before racing on home snow in Holmenkollen this weekend.

She wrote on Instagram: "On March 5, 2011, I won the three-mile World Cup at home, my first victory as a senior, and the start of an adventure that has taken me to places I never thought I would reach.

“In many ways, it feels as if I’ve gone full circle to where I was on Saturday, March 5, 2022, standing on the starting line for another three miles in Holmenkollen.

“I really do not want the journey to end, but there is a time for everything, and I think the time has come for me to now do other things than invest full time in cross-country skiing.”

Johaug also used the opportunity to say a few words about the Ukrainian people.

She added: "In light of this, I look forward to a final ski at home with the flag on my chest and am grateful for everything the sport has given me."

