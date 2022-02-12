The Russian Olympic Committee swept to gold in the women’s 4x5km relay at Beijing 2022.

The quartet of Yulia Stupak, Natalia Nepryaeva, Tatiana Sorina and Veronika Stepanova combined to see off Germany by 18.2 seconds, with Sweden taking bronze.

Therese Johaug was denied her third gold of the Games as Norway finished fifth.

