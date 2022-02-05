Therese Johaug stormed to gold in the women's 15km skiathlon to become the first gold medallist of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Norwegian's long wait for an Olympic individual gold is over after an incredible breakaway in the freestyle portion of the race, where she quickly pulled away from all of her rivals.

She was out of sight and on her own for the rest of the race as she added gold to the silver and bronze she won at Sochi 2014, as well as to a gold in the relay at Vancouver 2010. The Norwegian star missed the 2018 Olympics with a doping suspension.

And with Johaug far out in first, the drama was all about the following four who were tightly packed throughout the race.

In the end, Russian Olympic Committee's Natalya Nepryaeva won a sprint for the silver medal, 30 seconds behind Johaug but just 0.3 seconds ahead of Austria's Teresa Stadlober who grabbed bronze.

Johaug, the favourite for the event, now has won four of the last five skiathlon majors.

Expectation will now be on the 33-year-old to take a clean sweep of the distance events.

