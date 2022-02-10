Norway’s Therese Johaug won her second gold of the Games with a thrilling victory in the women’s 10km classic.

Johaug, who won the 15km skiathlon on Saturday , trailed Finland’s Kerttu Niskanen at time checks throughout the course but produced a fast finish to snatch victory by 0.4 seconds.

It was a Finland two-three as Krista Parmakoski took bronze, pipping Russian Natalia Nepryaeva.

A strong head wind at the start line let the racers know they were in for a battle from the off, but Johaug built up a lead of 11.8s over the first 1.8km.

However, Parmakoski and Niskanen quickly made up time on the Norwegian, with the latter crossing the 3.6km marker at exactly the same time as Johaug.

Three-time Olympic silver medallist Niskanen made her break for the front at the midway point of the race and, with less than 4km to go, built up an 11 second lead.

She was seemingly on course to bolster her medal collection by snatching that elusive Winter Games gold, but Johaug had other ideas.

"I was portioning out my efforts. If you give too much towards the top of the hill, it can hurt you in the last few kilometres. I wanted to keep my power for the final stretch. I felt good at the end," she said.

It was those last few kilometres where Johaug made her move, bolting around the course, leaving sprint bronze medallist Jessie Diggins in her wake - despite starting a minute behind the American.

Niskanen gave her all to claw back her position in the race, but she fell short and collapsed after crossing the finish line, with the realisation that she had missed out on gold by four tenths of a second.

Johaug was proud of how she managed the race, saying: "I felt I had the necessary power in the final stretch. I felt good. This was fun."

