Speaking in the Eurosport Cube Great Britain’s cross-country skiing star Andrew Musgrave has joked that he’s not always sure his sport is the best thing for his body.

Musgrave, who won hearts and minds with his heroic performances against the odds four years ago in Pyeongchang, faced a disrupted preparation after a pectoral injury in 2021.

In the Eurosport Cube Musgrave told Radzi Chinyanganya that he was “super lucky” to recover as quickly as he did, with his total recovery time clocking in at two and a half months.

Musgrave said that the rehab “could not have gone any better,” and added that he “actually feels stronger compared to this time last year.”

Musgrave is due to get his campaign underway in the men’s skiathlon on Sunday and said that he was feeling good ahead of the race.

“It’s nice to be here and I’m looking forward to getting racing tomorrow,” he said in the Cube on Saturday.

“Training has been going well and I feel as if I’m in much better form than going into any Olympics previously. So think it should be good yeah.”

Musgrave was asked about whether he is a more consistent athlete now compared to in 2018 and he was in full agreement.

“Exactly I think that’s what has changed since 2018.

"I think my top level in 2018 is similar to what it is now.

"But I feel more stable, I’ve done more championships and I’ve nailed the peaking for the major events better than I’ve done previously. So I know how to be in form when I need to be in form now.”

Cross-country skiing is one of the most physically demanding sports at the Winter Olympics with distances ranging between 7.5km all the way up to 50km.

Musgrave, who tends to fare better in the longer distances, admitted he wasn’t sure what he was doing to his body was necessarily a good thing.

“I’m not 100% sure that what we do is always the most healthy!

“It’s the same with any endurance sport though, it’s about pushing yourself to the absolute limit. It’s about whoever is the strongest, the best trained and the person that managed to push hardest mentally that is able to win.

“You’ve got to be willing to push yourself beyond what is natural or what you should be able to push yourself to if you want to win.”

