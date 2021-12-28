Jessie Diggins made a perfect start to the defence of her Tour de Ski crown with an opening stage victory in the 1.5km sprint.

The American, who won two stages last season, finished 13 seconds clear of Norway's Mathilde Myhrvold, while Slovenia's Anamarija Lampic completed the podium.

In the men's event, Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo crossed the line first in a dominant display.

He finished 1:39 clear of France's Richard Jouve, while Jouve's teammate Lucas Chanavat finished third.

The second stage of skiing's equivalent of the Tour de France takes place on Wednesday, with the men racing in the 15km classic and the women at 10km.

