Maiken Caspersen Falla claimed cross country gold on home soil while Richard Jouve also prevailed as sprint action took place in Drammen.
Norwegian Falla was eliminated in the semi-finals of the Winter Olympic sprint in Beijing a few weeks ago, but rebounded with victory on home soil.
The 31-year-old fended off a challenge from Olympic champion Jonna Sundling to win a time of 2:52.31, with Sundling just 0.53 seconds behind her rival.
The podium was rounded off by Sloveniaâ€™s Anamarija Lampic who finished third, with Swedenâ€™s Maja Dahlqvist and Anna Dyvik in fourth and fifth and Switzerlandâ€™s Nadine Faehndrich in sixth.
The menâ€™s event was won by Frenchman Jouve, who crossed the line in a time of 2:32.85 to claim a first World Cup victory.
Chinaâ€™s Qiang Wang finished second in a time of 2:34.43, with another Frenchman in Lucas Chanavat rounding off the podium with a third-placed finish.
Sivert Wiig narrowly missed out on a home podium as he finished in fourth, with Italyâ€™s Federico Pellegrino in fifth and another Norwegian in Paal Troean Aune finishing sixth.
