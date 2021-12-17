Dominant Gyda Westvold Hansen made it five World Cup wins from five as her flawless World Cup campaign continued in Ramsau.

A 95-metre leap in the morning saw Hansen top the ski jumping standings and she consequently began the afternoon's 5km cross-country 29 seconds clear of Slovenia's Ema Volavsek.

It was an advantage the Norwegian stretched to 38.5 seconds by the halfway stage and she ultimately finished in 14:10.5, 46.6 seconds clear of Volavsek, who kept hold of second after a fine final lap saw her pull clear of Japan's Yuna Kasai.

Kasai's compatriot Anju Nakamura was fastest overall on the skis, her time of 13:50.3 taking her to sixth overall.

The returning Eva Hubinger jumped 91.5m to sit second at the halfway stage but faded in the cross-country to slip to 17th overall.

Hansen's victory has stretched her comfortable lead in the overall standings, where she sits pretty on 500 points.

Ida Marie Hagen, eighth in Ramsau, is next on 282 and Marta Leinan Lund rounds off an all-Norwegian top three.

