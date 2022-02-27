Finland's Iivo Niskanen claimed a brilliant home win in the 15km men's race in Lahti at the latest stop in the Cross-Country World Cup. The three-time Olympic champion claimed top spot with a time of 33:6.05, as he managed to hold off a comeback from Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who crossed the line 17.6sec later. William Poromaa became the first man from Sweden to get on a cross-country World Cup podium this season by finishing third, narrowly missing out on silver as he clocked in 0.4 seconds behind Klaebo. But it was Niskanen who claimed glory in his home race, and moved up to third in the overall standings. "To be racing among such a packed stadium and crowds out in the woods was an incredible feeling," he said after the win. Meanwhile, in the women's 10km race Norwegian Therese Johaug took top spot on the podium. Fresh from picking up a trio of gold medals in Beijing 2022, Johaug edged out Russia's Natalia Nepryaeva to the finish line by 1.2 seconds, setting the fastest time in all three sectors of the race. The home crowd were still given cause to celebrate in the women's race as Krista PÃ¤rmÃ¤koski claimed the bronze medal. Despite having to settle for silver the result means Nepryaeva still extends her lead atop the overall standings, now on 973 points, 278 clear of her nearest challenger the American Jessie Diggins. Sportsbeat 2022

