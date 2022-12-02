Iver Tildheim Andersen shook the world's elite with victory in the men's 10km as Norway dominated the cross-country World Cup in Lillehammer.

The 22-year-old crossed the line in a time of 21:12.6 minutes to claim gold in only his second World Cup event, his maiden performance coming in Oslo last season.

Norway swept the men's podium as Didrik Toenseth and Hans Christer Holund finished second and third respectively.

Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave was the only non-Norwegian in the top 10, crossing the line in a time of 21:25.1 for fourth place.

Heidi Weng's bronze secured the fourth and final medal for the host nation in the third cross-country event of the season.

The 31-year-old stole third by a hundredth of a second over Sweden's Ebba Andersson.

USA's Jessie Diggins took top spot in 23:49.5 minutes, crossing almost four seconds faster than Germany's Katharina Hennig who grabbed silver.

