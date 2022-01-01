Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo started the new year in the same way he finished the last, claiming another World Cup victory by winning the men's sprint classic in Oberstdorf.

The Norwegian had already emerged triumphant in the 15km cross-country event Friday and followed it up by topping the podium once again in Saturday's sprint classic.

Klaebo crossed the finish line in 2:54.77 to lead a Norwegian one-two-three, with Erik Valnes finishing just 0.37 seconds behind in second, ahead of Paal Golberg (+3.35) in third.

Golberg only just grabbed the final podium spot ahead of another Norwegian as Even Northug had to settle for fourth place, crossing 3.39 seconds behind Klaebo in the final.

The result means Klaebo strengthens his grip on the Tour de Ski title, with his third win in four events putting him at the top of the standings with a time of 1:11:23.

Golberg is second place +1:03 behind while Russia's Alexander Bolshunov sits in third +1:19 off Klaebo, having finished seventh in the sprint classic after missing out on the final.

Klaebo also leads the overall cross-country World Cup standings with 696 points, with Bolshunov second on 426 points and Valnes in third place with 367 points.

In the women's event, Russian Natalia Nepryaeva secured victory in 2:36.41 ahead of Sweden's Johanna Hagstroem to move to the summit of the Tour de Ski standings.

Nepryaeva crossed 0.32 seconds ahead of Hagstroem while Finland's Johanna Matintalo completed the podium, crossing in 2:37.27 to finish in third.

The victory for Nepryaeva saw her take the lead in the Tour de Ski as USA's Jessie Diggins slipped down to third, having only finished in 21st in the sprint classic in Oberstdorf.

Frida Karlsson (483) and Maja Dahlqvist (464) skipped the sprint classic but remain first and second in the overall World Cup standings, respectively, with Diggins (458) in third.

