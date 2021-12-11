Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo strengthened his grip on the yellow bib with his second World Cup sprint victory of the season in Davos. The Norwegian finished 0.87s ahead of Russia's Sergey Ustiugov to earn his second sprint win in a week and his third podium of the season. France's Richard Jouve finished third, just eight hundredths of a second ahead of Norway's Erik Valnes in a frantic race. James Clugnet finished 26th for Great Britain after bowing out in the quarter-finals. Klaebo now leads by 141 points from Ustiugov at the top of the overall standings. In the women's final, Sweden's Maja Dahlqvist took the title by just 0.34s from Switzerland's Nadine Faehndrich, while Slovenia's Anamarija Lampic was third. Her third win of the season moves her to second overall, eight points behind teammate Frida Karlsson. Sportsbeat 2021

Ad

Cross-Country Skiing Musgrave determined to right Winter Olympic wrongs 08/12/2021 AT 11:47

Cross-Country Skiing Stepanova, Klaebo share cross-country relay spoils 05/12/2021 AT 14:41