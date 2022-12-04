Paal Golberg headed a Norwegian 1-2-3-4 on home snow in Lillehammer in the men's 20km mass start.

The current overall cross-country World Cup leader extended his advantage at the top with a narrow victory over compatriots Sjur Roethe and Martin Loewstroem Nyenget, as just 1.1 seconds separate the podium places.

Sweden's Frida Karlsson denied the home crowd two Norwegian winners as she beat out Tiril Udnes Weng by just 0.6 seconds in the women's event.

Britain's Andrew Musgrave established a narrow early lead in the first quarter of the race, before Norway and Sweden's heavy hitters took turns at the head of the pack.

Eric Rosjoe led from his Swedish teammate William Poromaa heading into the final kilometre before the Norwegians surged home with Didrik Toenseth denied a place on the podium by just 0.6 seconds, beating out Poromaa for fourth in a photo finish.

Sweden's Ebba Anderson led the women's race early on before Jessie Diggins, winner of the distance race in Lillehammer, surged to the front at 8.3km claiming the maximum 15 bonus points.

With 5km left to go, Karlsson moved into the lead and reached the finish line first just beating out a chasing Weng, who moved from seventh to second in the final 2.4km.

Andersson rounded out the podium to maintain a narrow lead over her compatriot Karlsson in the distance World Cup standings, while Karlsson closed the gap on Weng in the overall standings to 76 points.

