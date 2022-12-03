Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo bounced back from illness to record a 52nd World Cup career victory with another dominant sprint performance on home snow.

Klaebo sat out Friday's 10km freestyle event but was back on top form in Lillehammer to make it four wins from four starts in the cross-country season.

Ad

He led from the front in the sprint final and eased up before the line to celebrate victory, while Italy's Federico Pellegrino finished second and Even Northug completed the podium.

Ruka 'Explodes over the top of the line' - Klaebo wins men's World Cup Cross-country pursuit freestyle 27/11/2022 AT 14:17

Elsewhere, Emma Ribom insists she is in the form of her life after she claimed her second sprint victory of the campaign.

The 25-year-old had not won a World Cup race before last weekend but is now toasting a second success in just over a week.

She headed a Sweden 1-2 by holding off compatriot Maja Dahlqvist at the finish, while Norway's Tiril Udnes Weng finished third for the third time in five races.

"I felt really strong today," Ribom said.

"It is a dream come true to win, it is crazy. They were really good conditions out there."

The weekend concludes on Sunday with the 20km classic mass start for both men and women.

Cross-Country Skiing Valnes bests Klaebo as Svahn picks up where she left off in Ruka 27/11/2020 AT 20:40