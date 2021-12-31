Team GB ace Andrew Musgrave narrowly missed out on a third Cross-Country Skiing World Cup podium as Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Jessie Diggins reigned supreme in Oberstdorf.

Scottish star Musgrave battled brilliantly in Germany but was pipped to the 15km podium by Norwegian Sjur Roethe by 1.6 seconds.

Russian Alexander Bolshunov finished second while fellow Norwegian Klaebo, a three-time Olympic champion, clinched the crown with a time of 32:26.4 to extend his lead at the top of the overall standings.

Musgrave, 31, hauled himself onto the World Cup podium in Quebec and Toblach in 2017 but was unable to emulate those exploits in Friday's New Year's Eve showdown as he ramps up preparation for the Winter Olympic Games.

In the women's competition, American ace Diggins won the women's 10km event in a time of 21:30.8, with the 2018 Winter Olympic Team Sprint champion edging out Sweden's Frida Karlsson by just half a second.

Tatiana Sorina claimed a bronze medal for Russia in a time of 21:31.6, with Sweden's Ebba Andersson in fourth and Norway's Heidi Weng in fifth.

Klaebo sits in splendid isolation at the summit of the men's table, while Diggins, 30, lies third in the women's behind Karlsson and Maja Dahlqvist. - -

