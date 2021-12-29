There was a dream day for the Niskanen family in Lenzerheide as brother and sister duo Iivo and Kerttu claimed Tour de Ski victories.

Kerttu was the first of the Finnish siblings in action, producing a strong finish to overhaul Ebba Andersson and take the win in the women's 10km classic.

Andersson held a narrow lead with 2.6km to go, but Niskanen made her move and eventually came home 18.2 seconds clear, while Russia's Natalia Nepryaeva finished third.

Niskanen's win puts her in first place after two races in the Tour de Ski, 29 seconds clear of American Jessie Diggins, with Nepryaeva six seconds further back.

And later in the day there was even more cause for family celebration as younger brother Iivo Niskanen completed the perfect day with victory in the men's 15km classic.

It was a dominant performance, with Niskanen leading from early in the race and never looking like being beaten as he came home 19.3 seconds clear of Alexander Bolshunov of Russia with Norway's Paal Golberg third.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, who won Tuesday's sprint, finished fourth and maintains top spot in the Tour de Ski classification by 15.2 seconds from Golberg, with Niskanen in third 37.5 seconds down.

It is the first time the siblings have been victorious at the same event, having previously come close in 2019 when Kerttu won in Cogne in Italy, before Iivo came second to Bolshunov.

