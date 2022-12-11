Norway continued their dominance of the Cross-Country World Cup campaign with a one-two in the mixed 4x5km relay at Beitostolen.
Simen Hegstad Krueger overhauled Emil Iversen on the fourth and final leg to hand 'Norway 2' gold and 'Norway 1' silver, with Sweden taking bronze.
Ad
On the opening leg, Johanna Matintalo skied Finland to the front of the race where she was joined by Anne Kjersti Kalvaa for Norway 1, opening up a 14-second gap on third.
Beitostølen
Golberg claims cross-country win to extend World Cup lead
By the end of Martin Loewstroem Nyenget's second leg, Norway 1 were nine seconds clear in first, with their compatriots in the middle of a set of teams competing for the next few places.
Frida Karlsson put in a great performance to see Sweden 1 into second after 15km, close behind Norway 2 and Silje Theodorsen who'd had a similarly impressive stint.
Iversen made up 8.4 seconds on Calle Halfvarsson to take Norway 1 back above Sweden in second by a second, but Krueger laid down a superb anchor leg to see Norway 2 to gold by 5.5 seconds.
- World Cup wins for Iver Tildheim Andersen and Jessie Diggins in Norway
- Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo shrugs off illness to dominate sprint with 52nd World Cup career victory
- Great Britain Cross-Country Skiing receives private investment which is set to save winter season
Cross-Country Skiing
Golberg claims cross-country win to extend World Cup lead
Beitostølen
Niskanen tames Beitostolen course to win 10km classic
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad