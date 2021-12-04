Host nation Norway dominated the men's 15km Cross-Country World Cup event in Lillehammer as Simen Hegstad Krueger took his first win of the season.

Krueger claimed victory in a time of 32:26.2 minutes, leading home a Norwegian 1-2-3.

His fellow countryman Hans Christer Holund ran him close, finishing just 1.6 seconds further back.

Martin Loewstroem Nyenget rounded off the podium to the delight of the home support in southern Norway.

"It was such a tough race and a hard fight with Holund today," said Krueger afterwards.

"He was staring 30 seconds ahead of me and I saw him in front of me and so I was fighting all the way to the finish.

"I was struggling a bit at the start of the season so it is even better to have such a good race."

The women's 10km race saw an even more dramatic finish as Sweden's Frida Karlsson took the win.

Karlsson produced a flying run of 26:58.4 to barley edge out Norway's Therese Johaug by 0.3 seconds, denying the host nation a double win in both events.

The six-time World Championship medallist's victory sees her lead the overall season standings.

American Rosie Brennan rounded out the top three, finishing 11.3s behind the winner, to sit fourth in the standings.

"It was a close race," said second-placed Johaug.

"I heard from my coaches on the track in the race that I was two seconds in front, one second behind, two seconds in front... and so I had to fight with myself all the way.

"Of course I had Frida in front of me so I heard how much I was behind her so it was up to me but she was 0.3 seconds better than me today."

