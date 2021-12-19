Thomas Helland Larsen and Even Northug edged out their teammates Sindre Bjoernestad Skar and Haavard Solaas Taugboel as Norway locked out gold and silver in the men's team sprint event at the Cross-Country World Cup in Dresden.

Taugboel had taken his maiden World Cup gold in the individual sprint on Saturday but had to settle for silver 24 hours later as Larsen and Northug crossed the line in 14:19.34, just 0.42s ahead of their compatriots.

Russian duo Alexander Bolshunov and Gleb Retivykh were also in contention all the way but were pushed into bronze.

Meanwhile, Andrew Young and James Clugnet skied strongly to finish sixth - the best team sprint result for a British pair in World Cup history.

In the women's event, Maja Dahlqvist continued her sprint domination by taking another gold medal, alongside Jonna Sundling.

The Swedish duo finished first and second in Saturday's individual event, meaning the result 24 hours later hardly came as a surprise - with Dahlqvist adding to her four individual sprint World Cup gold medals already this season.

The pair crossed the line in 15:45.81, 1.1s ahead of American pair Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern in silver, while Eva Urevc and Anamarija Lampic of Slovenia took bronze.

