Swedish pair Sebastian Samuelsson and Hanna Oberg enjoyed a fantastic afternoon on home turf as they both won gold at the BMW International Biathlon Union World Cup event in Ostersund. Two-time Winter Olympic medallist Samuelsson finished first with a time of 22:33.5 in the men's 10km sprint competition, while Vetle Sjastad Christiansen of Norway took silver, completing the course 11.8 seconds slower than his Swedish rival. In third was another Norwegian, Johannes Thingnes Boe, who was well clear of Frances Emilien Jacquelin in fourth but will feel unlucky not to have scooped silver himself after finishing just 0.4 seconds behind his compatriot. Oberg won the women's 7.5km sprint competition in convincing fashion to claim Sweden's first gold of the day in in Ostersund. Oberg's victory came in a time of 19:01.5, sealing another fantastic result for the 2018 Winter Olympic gold medallist. Anais Chevalier-Bouchet of France finished second, 11.3 seconds behind her rival, to take silver in Sweden. Another Olympic medallist, Marte Olsbu RÃ¸iseland, finished in third place, 15.4 seconds down on Ã–berg but a comfortable 2.6 seconds ahead of Dzinara Alimbekava who trailed her in fourth.

