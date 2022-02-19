Scene setter
Concerns that Great Britain would leave the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 without a medal were brought to an end when Bruce Mouat and his team beat USA 8-4 in their semi-final on Thursday. They now face Sweden in the final.
The final starts at 06:50 GMT on Saturday morning. However, coverage starts at 06:30 GMT on Eurosport 2 and discovery+. Watch every event live from Beijing 2022 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.
Team GB are now chasing two golds after Eve Muirhead led the women's curlers to recover from 4-0 down at the end of the first end to beat Sweden 12-11 after an extra end in a remarkable and thrilling match to set up a gold-medal match against Japan. That final starts on 01:05 on Sunday.
Team GB men’s curling results at Beijing 2022
GB won eight and lost just one of their matches in the round-robin stage, but made up for that 9-7 loss to USA when beating the Americans 8-4 in the semi-final.
Sweden, meanwhile, won seven and lost just two round-robin games – to GB and Switzerland in their final two encounters. They then beat Canada 5-3 in the semis.
ROUND ROBIN
- Great Britain 7-5 Italy
- Great Britain 7-9 USA
- Great Britain 8-3 Norway
- Great Britain 7-6 China
- Great Britain 8-2 Denmark
- Great Britain 6-5 Switzerland
- Great Britain 7-6 Sweden
- Great Britain 8-6 ROC
- Great Britain 5-2 Canada
SEMI-FINAL
- Great Britain 8-4 USA
How can I watch on TV?
Coverage starts at 06:30 GMT on Eurosport 2 and discovery+
- - -
