Concerns that Great Britain would leave the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 without a medal were brought to an end when Bruce Mouat and his team beat USA 8-4 in their semi-final on Thursday. They now face Sweden in the final.

Team GB are now chasing two golds after Eve Muirhead led the women's curlers to recover from 4-0 down at the end of the first end to beat Sweden 12-11 after an extra end in a remarkable and thrilling match to set up a gold-medal match against Japan. That final starts on 01:05 on Sunday.

Team GB men’s curling results at Beijing 2022

GB won eight and lost just one of their matches in the round-robin stage, but made up for that 9-7 loss to USA when beating the Americans 8-4 in the semi-final.

Sweden, meanwhile, won seven and lost just two round-robin games – to GB and Switzerland in their final two encounters. They then beat Canada 5-3 in the semis.

ROUND ROBIN

Great Britain 7-5 Italy

Great Britain 7-9 USA

Great Britain 8-3 Norway

Great Britain 7-6 China

Great Britain 8-2 Denmark

Great Britain 6-5 Switzerland

Great Britain 7-6 Sweden

Great Britain 8-6 ROC

Great Britain 5-2 Canada

SEMI-FINAL

Great Britain 8-4 USA

How can I watch on TV?

