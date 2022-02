Curling

'Look at that from Eve Muirhead!' - Team GB's women beat ROC and make semi-finals at Beijing Winter Olympics

'Look at that from Eve Muirhead!' - Team GB's women beat the ROC and, thanks to luck from other results, make the semi-finals at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

00:00:35, 39 minutes ago