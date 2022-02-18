Team GB have a medal in the bag at the Winter Olympics – but its exact colour is still to be determined.

That is because the men’s curling team are still preparing for Saturday’s gold-medal match against Sweden , the nation they narrowly beat 7-6 in the round-robin stage.

Win the gold and they will follow in the footsteps of Rhona Martin’s golden team from 2002, while the last British men’s side to win curling gold was 98 years ago at Chamonix 1924.

Miss out on gold and pick up silver, and then Bruce Mouat’s rink would replicate GB’s feat from Sochi 2014, with David Murdoch’s side losing 9-3 to Canada in the gold-medal match to finish second.

Mouat, the skip of the team, said after their semi-final win over USA: "It's hard to put it into words. I'm really proud of how we went about this week. We've played amazing to get to this point.

"I think for the reaction that I showed, the scream I did at the end, that was a release of tension and pressure.”

Mouat is hoping for moment like that of fellow Scot Martin, who 20 years ago sent down a perfect final stone to hand GB gold in Salt Lake City.

He added: "The yell that I gave out was that release. I think people back in Scotland might have heard it to be honest. To be so close last week it's been a rollercoaster for me. I'm so happy with how I bounced back from that moment and it was from the support of this lot.

"I'm really happy to be stepping into that gold medal match with these guys next to me.

"That's such a big moment for curling back home. We really want to be able to replicate something like that. If we go out and play the game we've played all of this week, we'll be close to being able to have a moment like that.”

Team GB men’s curling results at Beijing 2022

GB won eight and lost just one of their matches in the round-robin stage, but made up for that 9-7 loss to USA when beating the Americans 8-4 in the semi-final.

Sweden, meanwhile, won seven and lost just two round-robin games – to GB and Switzerland in their final two encounters. They then beat Canada 5-3 in the semis.

Great Britain 7-5 Italy

Great Britain 7-9 USA

Great Britain 8-3 Norway

Great Britain 7-6 China

Great Britain 8-2 Denmark

Great Britain 6-5 Switzerland

Great Britain 7-6 Sweden

Great Britain 8-6 ROC

Great Britain 5-2 Canada

When is the men's curling final?

The match will be played out on Saturday February 19 at the National Aquatics Centre.

Men’s curling final - Sweden v Great Britain

Saturday, February 19: 06:05 GMT

How can I watch on TV?

Team GB men’s curling: Past Olympic results

Gold – 1924 Chamonix

– 1924 Chamonix Silver – 2014 Sochi

– 2014 Sochi Bronze – N/A

– N/A Fourth – 2006 Turin

– 2006 Turin Fifth – 2018 Pyeongchang, 2010 Vancouver, 1992 Albertville

– 2018 Pyeongchang, 2010 Vancouver, 1992 Albertville Seventh – 2002 Salt Lake City, 1998 Nagano

– 2002 Salt Lake City, 1998 Nagano Eighth – 1988 Calgary

