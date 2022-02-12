Team GB are back on track in the women's curling at the Winter Olympics after beating the USA 10-5.

After two defeats from their first three matches in the round robin, Eve Muirhead’s rink were in desperate need of a confidence-boosting victory against the USA, who were unbeaten coming into the match and sitting at the top of the table.

The match started with the USA seemingly in control after some well-placed stones in the early stages, but Team GB turned the momentum in their favour with Muirhead using the hammer to great effect to give the British quartet a 2-0 lead by knocking the American yellow stone away from the house, leaving two point-scoring GB stones remaining.

A tense second end played out in similar fashion, with Team GB once again taking two points, with the Americans uncharacteristically unable to take advantage of the final shot with the hammer, allowing Muirhead and her team to take a healthy 4-0 lead.

The third end proved to be blank with the teams cancelling each other out, before Muirhead made her first mistake of the match by leaving a stone short, giving their opponents the chance to get back in the match. Team USA skip Tabitha Peterson was not going to let the chance pass her by and halved the deficit with their final shot of the fourth end kissing the edge of the button.

GB took a further point in the fifth end to take a 5-2 lead into the break, with the commentary team describing a rough start for the Americans, who needed a big second half performance to maintain their unbeaten record.

The sixth end saw the USA score two points as they tightened up the contest by making full use of the hammer to take out the GB stone with the final shot, but Eve Muirhead was able to snatch those points back in the seventh, to take a 7-4 lead into the final three ends.

Peterson pulled back a crucial point to ensure just two points separated the teams going into the ninth end, with the Eurosport commentary team saying Team USA would have to go "full on aggressive” to rescue the match.

However, Muirhead was given the opportunity to end proceedings early with an empty house to aim at as she stepped up to slide in the winning stone and secure a priceless victory for her team.

