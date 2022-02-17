4th End: Great Britain 3-2 USA

A proper entourage cheering on team USA at the moment. Can't see them, but I can hear them.

Ad

Lammie finds the button and then follows that up with another great stone that knocks the US red off the 12-foot.

Beijing 2022 ‘We are definitely a playoffs team’ - Muirhead predicts best to come after GB reach semis AN HOUR AGO

He's the man of the moment, what a brilliant shot that is, getting the US out of the house and bouncing the yellow stone into the four-foot.

4th End: Great Britain 3-2 USA

The USA take the hammer so GB get us underway in the fourth end, placing a guard stone just off centre.

3rd End: Great Britain 3-2 USA

Well there you have it, Team GB take the lead! Two very poor shots from Shuster cost the US there. Team GB were not shooting briliantly but they find themselves almost accidentally falling into the lead.

3rd End: Great Britain 0-2 USA

Relief for GB as Shuster tries to knock both yellow stones off the eight-foot by using the British guard but he misses by a distance.

Mouat doesn't get the flop behind the guard but knocks the remaining US stone out of the house.

And Shuster apologises with another poor shot as he gets the line all wrong trying to knock GB off the 12-foot. He only gets one, and it's a great chance for GB!!!!

3rd End: Great Britain 0-2 USA

Better from GB but here comes Hamilton with another brillaint shot that knocks a GB stone off the eight-foot. The US are building a pretty good wall here with two stones inside the eight-foot and the guard too.

GB's Hardie isn't messing around this time though and goes for the smash. It's good enough to displace one red stone with a knock on the nose.

3rd End: Great Britain 0-2 USA

Landsteiner swings right around the US guard and swerves GB's left-hand guard to find the eight-foot.

Team GB follow suit.

2nd End: Great Britain 0-2 USA

A sigh of relief...it's two lost, not three.

But a big steal from the USA.

2nd End: Great Britain 0-0 USA

The US have three stones inside the fourfoot. Team GB can go safe here or smash through with the hammer.

Mouat goes safe, misses, and it's a big steal for the Americans. Is it two, is it three? Waiting for the measure...

2nd End: Great Britain 0-0 USA

Shuster yells, "you've got some curling to do" as the US find a very good line down the middle.

Team GB could try and hit the guard back on to the two reds and move them out of the foot-foot. Hard shot. They're going for it. They miss it!

So close but that leaves the guard open and the US in very good shape to take a lead here.

2nd End: Great Britain 0-0 USA

Lammie keeps the game away from the centre but slides beyond the tee line. It's running quick, and they use their own guard to keep it safe.

There's a US mistake! They get behind the British guard but can't line up close enough against Lammie's yellow stone.

Now Team GB can get another stone close to the button but the US are up for a joust and knock it straight off.

2nd End: Great Britain 0-0 USA

The US are trying to block the middle up without the hammer and nullify an early Team GB effort. But this is better from both teams. The US swerve past GB's corner guard and knock a British stone out of the house.

Lammie responds by knocking the US stone off, red onto red.

1st End: Great Britain 0-0 USA

Not aggressive enough from Team GB as they fail to take advantage of the hammer in the first end which ends blank and the scores even. Not a stone in sight. US skip John Shuster will be happy with that.

1st End: Great Britain 0-0 USA

Team GB smash the guard out the way with their third stone and we're back where we began. No stones.

The USA find the button, Team GB knock it off. Repeat. It's a quiet start to the game with neither side happy to give anything anyway.

1st End: Great Britain 0-0 USA

American John Landsteiner gets us underway with the first stone...the guard is up.

TEAM GB

Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan, Ross Whyte.

Won eight, lost one...but that was against the USA.

Let's go!

Where to watch...

Just 15 minutes away...

Women's team watching

But for now, they're supporting the men.

Muirhead said: "I can´t wait to go out there tomorrow night and of course we will be supporting the boys tonight in their semi-final and lets hope we can all do Great Britain proud."

Team GB start with the hammer

Team GB secured their spot in the semi-finals with a game to spare after they beat the Russian Olympic Committee. That landed them a top-two finish and so they start with the all important hammer.

For those who have no idea what that means, Team GB will have the last stone advantage at the beginning of the match.

The table

Scroll down...still don't see it? Nope. No medal for Team GB. None.

That could all change this evening in Beijing as the men's curling team take on the USA in the semi-final. Win this, and that´s gold or silver in the bag.

Stay with us for all the build-up, hype and highlights...it's medal time (maybe).

Scene setter

It has been a bleak Winter Olympics so far for Team GB with no medals whatsoever to celebrate. However, the margins between success and failure are slim for GB, having never once recorded more than a single gold medal at a Winter Games.

That means that Bruce Mouat and his team have it in their gift to rescue Beijing 2022 for GB, and with Eve Muirhead's rink also reaching the semi-finals, it could yet be a story of unparalleled success for Britain.

However, Mouat must do a job against America first, with a victory in Thursday's match ensuring a medal, either gold or silver, in the final on Saturday at 6am.

If they lose, then the bronze medal match awaits. That comes on Friday at 6am.

How to watch Team GB v USA in men’s curling semi-final

Team GB take on USA from 12.05pm GMT. Watch the semi-final on Eurosport 1 and on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Team GB v Sweden: When to watch Muirhead lead the nation in the women’s curling semi-final AN HOUR AGO