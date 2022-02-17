Great Britain's Eve Muirhead leads the nation's efforts for a medal in the women's curling semi-final on Friday.

Muirhead's rink snuck into the final after winning their final round robin match against the Russian Olympic Committee with other results going their way.

Yet they still needed a tie-breaker, known as a 'draw shot challenge', where luckily they progressed at Canada's expense thanks to the accuracy of their stones before each match.

They now play second-place Sweden for a spot in the final, where they will look to go one further than in 2018, when they crashed out in the final four.

"We had to win that game today and that was the first thing we went out there to do," said Muirhead.

"I was in this position in 2018 as well, in the semi-final, and I want to do one better. I'm very proud of this team, we have got a great chance out there. As a team we have played well all week.

"I can´t wait to go out there tomorrow night and of course we will be supporting the boys tonight in their semi-final and lets hope we can all do Great Britain proud," added Muirhead.

How to watch Team GB v Sweden in women’s curling semi-final

Team GB take on Sweden from 12.05pm GMT on Friday. Watch the semi-final on Eurosport 1 and on discovery+

--

