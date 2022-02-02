British curling pair Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat were on-song as they kicked off Team GB’s Winter Olympics campaign in fine style with a 9-5 win over Sweden in their opening round robin match in the mixed doubles.

In a tense match in Beijing, Dodds and Mouat capitalised on errors from the World Championship bronze medallists to take a confidence-boosting victory.

The Scottish childhood friends were given a timely reminder of home with a Chinese bagpipe band helping to inspire the pair.

“We saw them outside the venue a couple of days ago so we knew they were here and were excited. They did not disappoint”, said Mouat after the win.

After facing such a tough opponent in the opening fixture, Mouat admits the victory is a huge shot in the arm, saying, “We know Sweden will be at the top of the table at the end of the week so we are really chuffed with how we played”.

We will be trying to improve on that but it is a great start.

Dodds – who will also be part of the women’s team event in the second week – thinks her close relationship with Mouat can help steer them to glory at the Winter Games.

“We’ve known each other since we were 10. The fact that we’re friends from way back and the dynamic that we have has helped us. We’re not getting at each other’s throats if we’re down in a game. We’re being positive and trying to get each other’s momentum going.”

All the curling events are being held at The Beijing National Aquatics Center, which is also known as The Water Cube, and is where swimmer Michael Phelps won a record eight Olympic gold medals at the Summer Games in 2008.

Fittingly, it has already picked up a new nickname – The Ice Cube.

Mouat is hoping to add some new history to the venue, saying, “to be in the same arena as all those amazing athletes before such as Phelps and Rebecca Adlington means a lot to us. Hopefully we can keep it going”.

Dodds and Mouat are next in action against Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan on Thursday (01:05 GMT) in the morning session before taking on Switzerland's Martin Rios and Jenny Perret in the evening (12:05 GMT).

