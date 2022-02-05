Great Britain have recorded their fourth victory of the mixed doubles round robin in the curling, comfortably beating Czech Republic 8-3.

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat's fine win over Tomas Paul and Zuzana Paulova mean the pair now sit third in the round robin standings.

Ad

They next take on Italy, who are currently unbeaten at Beijing 2022, starting at 12:05 GMT.

Beijing 2022 Team GB curling coach outlines hopes for better 'retention' in UK ahead of Beijing bid 01/02/2022 AT 11:05

"It was a great game - our best game by far," Mouat told the BBC.

Dodds added: "We had a really good practice again and that showed. We controlled the angles and once we got that lead we were able this time to hold it. We're quite a resilient team."

Czech Republic took a slender lead in a scrappy opening to the match and successfully utilised the hammer to score one point.

GB responded in the second end by nestling two stones around the button. They could have made it a 3-1 lead, but the last stone was slightly overcooked.

Dodds and Mouat extended their lead with another three points in the third end as Paulova looked to wipe out GB's three stones but missed them all.

Czech Republic pulled back another single point in the fourth end, but it could have more had Mouat and Dodds not both produced fine shots to prevent their opponent from making further inroads back into the match.

Britain scored just one in the fifth end, despite having the hammer as Dodds overcooked her final stone, to make it 6-2.

The Czechs scored one in the sixth, but Dodds showed great character to put Britain further ahead in the seventh as she took the risk of going for two points and judged it to perfection.

The deficit became too much for the Czechs, who conceded after the seventh end as Mouat swept GB's final stone cleanly onto the red.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Sweden ease past Switzerland to leapfrog Team GB in mixed doubles curling table 6 HOURS AGO