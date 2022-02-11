Team GB suffered their first defeat in the men’s curling when losing a topsy-turvy encounter to Team USA.

After trailing 5-2 at one stage to John Landsteiner, Matt Hamilton, Christopher Plys and John Shuster they took the lead after six ends.

But errors crept in and USA skip Shuster took advantage to take his rink to a record of two wins and one defeat from three games.

A cagey opening saw the first end blanked by US skip Shuster, but an excellent shot from USA’s No. 3 Plys opened up the second end for his skip who delivered two excellent draws to score two.

For as accurate as Shuster was in the second, he was slightly awry with his first stone in the third. It handed the advantage to Mouat and he delivered an excellent take-out to sit two and level the contest.

Disbelief was the look on Mouat’s face during the fourth end. After the impressive Plys had put the USA in a strong position, the British skip went for a double or triple take-out. The aim was to flick thin off the top scoring USA stone and drive onto the two in the head. He executed the first part, but somehow his stone went between the two US rocks without touching either.

Mouat laid his final stone on the edge of the button to ask the question of Shuster, but the American removed it to secure a score of three.

Mouat delivered a nose take-out with his final stone of the fifth to take two and cut the deficit to one at the halfway point.

GB secured two against the hammer in the sixth, meaning Mouat’s team had moved from 5-2 down to lead 6-5.

Lammie delivered some impressive stones without reward for his team earlier in the contest, and he was at it again in the seventh. A fabulous triple takeout had GB in control, but they could not capitalise and a take-out from Shuster with his final stone secured two for USA.

“This is the Olympics, let’s go for it,” said Shuster during a timeout towards the end of the eighth end with his rink in trouble. He played weight and dislodged one of the two GB stones to leave the teams level at 7-7 after the eighth end.

Mouat was slightly off colour for much of the contest and he made a big error in the ninth when failing to reach the house with his first stone. Perfection was sought with his final stone, but again he failed to find it and Shuster made it two for the USA.

An early error from McMillan when not making the hog line in the 10th put GB on the back foot, and USA kept their nerve to secure a 9-7 win.

