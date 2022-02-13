Team GB's men's curling rink showed how beneficial a rest day at the Winter Olympics was after thumping Denmark 8-2 on the same day they edged past China 7-6.

Bruce Mouat was in scintillating form to take the Danes apart, securing victory with two ends to spare, leaving them second in the standings with four wins from five.

GB made an impressive start as they made the most of having the hammer in the opening end, as Mouat held his nerve to produce two solid draws to secure a 2-0 lead in the early stages.

Denmark drew a blank with the last stone advantage in the second end but retained the hammer. They got themselves into trouble in the third, though, and with one stone remaining, Mouat’s rink had manoeuvred themselves into a possible three-stone steal. Danish skip Mikkel Krause could only take out one British stone, meaning GB were suddenly 4-0 up after three ends.

Krause was struggling with his take outs but successfully achieved a double removal of British stones before Mouat cleared out the house with his final throw. Krause had a chance of scoring two if he could knock a guard into the house but he completely missed the target to draw another blank.

Denmark were having a bit of a nightmare and Krause missed an easy open takeout and again approached their final stone not just looking to score, but to restrict GB. But they swept well for one to get on the board, with Britain ahead 4-1 at half-time.

Mouat’s men were in complete control and they had the last stone advantage in the sixth end, but the skip produced a brilliant shot to knock one red stone into another to score one and re-establish their four-shot lead.

Denmark reduced that to three with an impressive shot onto the button in the seventh, giving GB the hammer and a chance to put themselves out of reach. Krause produced a brilliant draw with his last throw which was able to sneak past the British stone onto the button but Mouat was equal to it, clearing the Danish stones and taking three.

That moved them 8-2 ahead with two ends remaining, but their opponents admitted defeat and shook hands at the end of the eighth. GB take on Switzerland on Monday (0605 GMT).

- - -

