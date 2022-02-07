Team GB pair Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds completed their mixed doubles round-robin matches with an 8-4 win against USA on Monday. The GB pair will now face Norway in the semi-finals.

And Bruce Mouat said after the match that it was exactly the preparation they were after ahead of the semi-final against Norway.

Ad

"It was our best team performance of the week and exactly the way we want to go into the semi-finals,” he said.

Beijing 2022 GB sneak into curling mixed doubles semis despite Norway loss 19 HOURS AGO

"We put a lot of stones in good spots to put them under pressure. Our draw weight was on point which is exactly what you need in mixed doubles."

GB had already confirmed their place in the semi-finals on Sunday, despite a 6-2 loss to Norway and Dodds added that the USA win will give them added confidence ahead of the semi-final clash later on Monday.

"We didn't play our best against them last night but we can take a lot of confidence from that [USA] performance," she said.

"It's going to be a battle out there. If we go out and play like we did there, that's all we can ask for. If you'd said at the start of the week we'd get through to the play-offs, I'd have taken that in a heartbeat."

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 ‘Playing a blinder!’ – Fan's ‘absolutely fantastic’ triple hit wows YESTERDAY AT 09:00