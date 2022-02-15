Team GB’s women have kept alive their hopes of reaching the curling semi-finals at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, after thrashing Japan 10-4 with an end to spare.

Eve Muirhead’s rink will need to beat hosts China on Wednesday and follow that up with victory over the Russian Olympic Committee to have a realistic chance of making the last four.

Ad

Both teams went into the game in a similar situation, in what was a re-match of the bronze medal tie from Pyeongchang, which Japan won.

Beijing 2022 Team GB’s semi-final hopes in the balance after Canada defeat in women's curling 20 HOURS AGO

Beginning the match with the hammer, GB got off to a rapid start. Vicky Wright landed a throw on top of another red stone but Japan’s response was to lay up a second guard. Muirhead took one of those out, and after Satsuki Fujisawa failed with an attempt to land her final shot on the button, the British skip was able to land a take-out to put her team 3-0 up after one end.

Japan were immediately on the back foot but they were able to get on the scoreboard in the second. Some wayward shots meant there were barely any stones in the centre of the house by the closing stages of the end, but Fujisawa threw a relatively easy shot to get one back.

Muirhead’s brilliant start with the hammer continued in the third, though. With one British stone already well placed, Wright put another awkward stone to defend at the back of the house - meaning Japan had something to think about. Muirhead was able to knock her stone into a better position in her penultimate shot and she delivered another on the button to earn another three, meaning they were suddenly 6-1 up after three ends.

GB’s hopes of achieving a steal in the fourth were over quite early, and Fujisawa drew her penultimate stone into the house before Muirhead failed with an attempt to raise her stone into contention, meaning the Japanese had another easy shot for a two.

Britain were not in a position to force anything and they played a solid fifth end to take one, meaning they went into half-time 7-3 up.

Last stone advantage was with Japan in the sixth but Fujisawa was extremely unlucky as she looked to secure two as her final stone appeared to touch some debris, taking all momentum off the stone, which came up short - meaning they had to settle for one.

GB restored their four-stone advantage in the seventh end, with Muirhead drawing her stone onto a yellow, meaning there would be an opportunity to end the match early in the ninth.

Head coach and Sochi 2014 silver medallist Dave Murdoch was called onto the ice for a time out late in the end as GB looked to secure a steal. Fujisawa needed a difficult take out with Japan's final stone but missed, allowing Britain to take two and win 10-4.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Great Britain move to second after 7-6 win over China in men's curling 13/02/2022 AT 03:38