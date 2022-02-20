Vicky Wright celebrated her domestic "bragging rights" after playing a key role in Great Britain's women's curling triumph on the final day of Beijing 2022.

The 28-year-old is engaged to Greg Drummond, who won silver as part of David Murdoch's rink at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

And the Wright-Drummond household may just have to widen the mantelpiece with Wright heading home with an even more precious metal.

"I've got the bragging rights in the house now," Wright said after a comprehensive win at the Ice Cube.

"We've not spoken yet but after we've finished I'll give him a ring and tell him I've got the bragging rights going forward now!"

Wright rejoined the National Health Service (NHS) frontline at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, returning to full duties as a nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert with curling training paused.

The two-time European champion will return to her role on a surgical ward pretty much immediately after returning to Scotland.

She thanked her colleagues on the ward for their support during the Games.

"They would have stayed up to watch," she said. "I can't wait to see them when I go back. I'm back to work next week.

"I told them I'd do my best to bring a medal back and to take a gold one, I can't believe it."

For team-mate Jennifer Dodds, a gold more than made up for the disappointment of missing out on the medals in the mixed doubles.

Reigning world champions Dodds and men's skip Bruce Mouat, who are coached by Drummond, were beaten in the bronze medal match in the opening week of Beijing 2022.

It would have made Team Muirhead's win even sweeter, and Dodds praised the resilience of a unit that have grown together after the female British curling set-up was rearranged midway through the Olympic cycle.

"I think that just sums this team up," Dodds explained of Team GB's fightback from a tough start to the round robin. "Even if we are down, we are fighters and I think we've just proven that throughout this whole competition.

"Losing our first game at the Olympics was not ideal, but we knew we played well and we just came back out fighting for the next game.

"I think we've just shown our grit and determination out there today because even in that final when we knew we were up in the game we knew we had to keep strong out there to get the win."

