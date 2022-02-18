Canada claimed men's curling bronze at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, denying defending champions USA a place on the podium with an 8-5 victory.

Brad Gushue's rink put the pressure on in the closing ends and just like they did in their defeat to Great Britain, the US made risky decisions which cost them the match.

Canada began the match with the hammer - the last stone advantage - and a guard set by Brett Gallant with the sixth stone caused the Americans problems throughout the end. It was used to nudge clear a US rock, and skip Brad Gushue’s draw with his penultimate stone would be enough to secure an early two.

The US responded with one to reduce the deficit, before the Canadians did the same in the third, but their early advantage was cancelled out in the fourth. The Americans loaded both sides of the house, meaning they were set for two either way, and though their rivals from across the border cleared one side, John Shuster drew to secure two and level at 3-3.

It was nip and tuck and almost the entire fifth end consisted of neither side putting up guards and taking it in turns to knock a stone out of the house, with Gushue eventually taking one to put his side 4-3 up at the halfway mark.

The Americans clearly wanted to start the second half with the hammer, just as they did at the end of their semi-final with GB, when throwing away a stone in the penultimate end spectacularly backfired.

But the decision to prioritise the hammer paid off for the US and Shuster drew well to pick up two and take the lead in the match with four ends to play, with fellow athletes shouting ‘U-S-A’ from the stands.

Canada were frustrated by the Americans in the seventh end and they threatened to give away a steal. Instead of picking up their own points, Gushue had to concentrate on a double take-out with his final stone to clear the house meaning it ended scoreless - but they kept the hammer.

With the match at the business end, neither team could afford to make a mistake, but Gushue made one. His penultimate stone over-curled, missing everything and exiting the house, but they were on course for three. Shuster responded with his own error, attempting a take-out off one of his own stones - but he only moved the red rocks closer to the button. Gushue’s final effort was too heavy and they had to settle for two, but it gave them a 6-5 lead.

The US, known for talking everything through out loud - making them one of the most entertaining rinks to watch - were in constant discussion on how to make the most of their last stone advantage in the penultimate end, but Canada were loading the house and asking all the questions.

Gushue delivered an excellent final shot to lie a possible steal of two and the US were caught in two minds of whether to settle for one or try and take a difficult two with a tricky take-out. Shuster wanted the lead going into the final end, so he went for the latter - but it backfired, and the US were three down with one to play.

More poor decisions by the US meant Canada were able to take control of the final end and with Gushue's rink lying three with three stones remaining, Shuster conceded to give Canada gold.

Great Britain take on Sweden in the gold medal match on Saturday (0605 GMT).

