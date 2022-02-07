Team GB's Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds threw away a 4-2 lead to miss out on a shot for mixed doubles curling gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, losing 6-5 to Norway in the semi-finals.

The pair, who beat the same opponents to win the world title last year, looked to be in control until a poor sixth end saw the context of the match swing the other way. Britain still have an opportunity to go for bronze, when they will take on Sweden on Tuesday morning (0605 GMT). Norway will take on Italy for the gold after the Italians beat Sweden 8-1.

Norway's husband and wife pair of Kirsten Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten had inflicted GB’s worst defeat of the competition so far when they recorded a 6-2 win during the round robin phase on Sunday, but they started the semi-final poorly despite starting with the hammer.

Mouat threw a sensational penultimate stone in the opening end, clearing two red stones from close to the button. Norway were still on course for securing two points to open the match, but on their final throw, Skaslien produced a wayward shot which failed to take out a British stone and slid to the end of the sheet to give GB a steal.

Having gone 1-0 up, Norway retained the hammer and the British pair continued their good start by limiting the damage to one stone in the second end, their opponents levelling at 1-1.

GB now had a chance to use the hammer to their advantage and a so-far flawless Mouat was solid throughout the third end. Skaslien made amends for her previous error by cleaning two British stones out, but Dodds kept her cool to secure two and put the pair 3-1 up.

Britain were in control and without the hammer, they did well to limit the Norwegians to one in the fourth end - and secured a stone of their own to take a 4-2 lead after five.

But the momentum switched in the sixth end. Norway began with the hammer and as the teams jockeyed for position, Dodds had a chance to effectively try and limit the blow with her final shot with a double take out. A mistake on the draw allowed Skaslien to take full advantage to secure three - meaning GB were now behind for the first time in the match with two ends to play.

In the seventh end, Mouat played a wayward attempt for a double take-out, but Skaslien responded with a poor final shot which gave GB an attempt for a possible four. Britain took a time out - but head coach and Sochi 2014 silver medallist David Murdoch did not think it was on, urging the team to take an easy one. Dodds made good to draw level at 5-5 to set up a grand stand finish.

