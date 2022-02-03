Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds continued Team GB's perfect start to curling at the Winter Olympics in Beijing by beating Canada 6-4 in their second round robin match.

The reigning world champions have now dispatched with Pyeongchang 2018 gold medallist John Morris and his new partner Rachel Homan, having also seen off world bronze medallists Sweden.

GB came out on top after initially falling behind, when they conceded the opening end, but they took the next two to move ahead.

Canada nudged ahead in the match when they took advantage of their powerplay in the sixth end, but with Mouat and Dodds responding in kind in the next end - but only after struggling to take advantage of it at the start. Mouat eventually drew in behind a guard and a mistake from Homan allowed Dodds to easily see out the end.

Failure from Morris to take out both British stones in his final delivery in the eighth and with Homan unable to make amends, Team GB secured a steal to take the win.

“It was a step up from last night’s game,” said Dodds.

"We were nervous yesterday. You’re always going to have that at your first Olympics, but today we were more settled and we have to get used to this place because we’re going to be here for a while, so hopefully we can produce something similar against Switzerland tonight."

Two wins from two is a promising start for Team GB, who are one of the favourites for gold having achieved the same at the worlds last year. Mouat says they will not be carried away - and says playing in the same venue where swimmer Michael Phelps won eight medals at Beijing 2008 is making the competition extra special.

“We’ve seen this venue at an Olympics already and we’ve dreamt of being at an Olympics so long, so to be at a venue where so many athletes have achieved great things, it really feels like an honour to be on the ice and to be part of Olympic history,” he said.

“This does feel different to me. Obviously, Worlds and Europeans are great fun, but it’s always the Olympics that everyone aspires to, especially in curling, so to be here and be living it and winning some games is that dream come true.”

Team GB take on Switzerland in their third match from 12:05 GMT.

