Great Britain beat Sweden 9-5 in their opening round robin match in the mixed doubles at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Swedish pair Almida de Val and Oskar Eriksson, World Championship bronze medallists, were nowhere near their best as they fell to defeat to Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat.

It was a tense match that was ultimately decided by costly errors from De Val.

Sweden had three stones in the house to begin with, but Britain took a 1-0 lead as they had one button which was closer and therefore the advantage. Dodds delivered the hammer but the stone curled away in the last metres.

Sweden fired back though by securing two points. Their second to last throw took out two British stones which left just one yellow in the house. Dodds was unable to get her last stone into the house before Sweden's hammer wiped out the GB stone.

But a far more nervy, cagey battle unfolded afterwards and Britain took control.

A brilliant throw from Dodds saw her knock her stone into another Britain rock which stopped near the button. With five stones in play the verdict was three of the British stones were closer to the button than the Swedes and Britain took a 4-2 lead.

Into the fourth end and five-time world champion Eriksson blundered with his second to last stone, sending it way long and out of play. Dodds had a chance to capitalise but her throw was light before Eriksson's hammer also stopped short which meant Sweden made it 4-3.

Britain lost their lead in the fifth end as Dodds knocked a Sweden stone into the middle of the house which meant the Swedes scored two against the hammer, but Dodds and Mouat levelled with one point with a slightly heavy shot that bounced off a Swedish stone to settle closest to the button.

Disaster then struck for Sweden. De Val clipped the guard throw from Dodds which handed Britain a vital three points heading into the eighth end.

And it was more bad luck for De Val in the eighth as she squandered her chance to take three points by failing to knock out the one British stone.

Dodds and Mouat are next in action against Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan on Thursday (01:05 GMT) in the morning session before taking on Switzerland's Martin Rios and Jenny Perret in the evening (12:05 GMT).

