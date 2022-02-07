If there’s one gripe we have with curling, it’s that there isn’t actually much curling. Most players are subtle, gently delivering a stone down the ice with a delicate twist.

But not everyone follows the conservative code. During China’s match with runaway leaders Italy in the round-robin phase, Ling Zhi decided to trample on convention.

Ad

Ling viciously spun a stone during the sixth end and sent it arching towards the rink perimeter.

Beijing 2022 'I was all over the place' - Mouat blames himself, Dodds 'gutted' after GB lose curling semi-final AN HOUR AGO

“Look at the rotation that Ling has put on that one,” announced the bemused Eurosport commentator.

It looked like a disastrous shot as it feebly dawdled along while flirting with the boundary. It sparked some frantic sweeping, first from Ling before team-mate Fan Suyuan came to his aid in a rare outing for the double-sweep in mixed curling.

But then the impossible happened: it started to curl. And then it curled some more. Suddenly, it was creeping behind a large guard and to the top of the house. We stopped doubting.

“Well, well, well… look at that. The control to do that is incredible and look how close to the guard it was,” concluded our stunned reporter.

China eventually lost the match 8-4 and bowed out of the group stage with two wins from nine matches. But after this shot, they have won our hearts.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Team GB miss out on mixed doubles curling final, will go for bronze 3 HOURS AGO