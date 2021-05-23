Scottish Curling duo Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds held their nerve to be crowned World Mixed Doubles Curling champions with a dramatic victory over Norway in Aberdeen.

The hosts overcame the Norwegian duo of Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten 9-7 in a dramatic final as Mouat completed a full set of World Championship medals.

Mouat had already claimed bronze with his men's team at the 2018 World Championships, as well as a silver at the same event last month, before joining forces with Dodd.

And having also helped qualify Team GB for both the men's and the mixed double disciplines at next year's Winter Olympics, Mouat admitted it has been a season to remember.

"That was such a tough game," said the 26-year-old.

We were maybe scrappy for a wee while, but mixed doubles is a game that you can stay in it even if you're down a few. We both felt like we could win it and that's exactly what happened.

"This has just been an incredible season. It's the most bizarre season we've ever had, but we've built something pretty good out of it and I've had a lot of success the last two months."

The Scottish pair made a solid start, scoring two in the opening end, but they fell behind when Norway made even better use of last stone advantage at the second end to move 3-2.

Mouat and Dodds levelled the scoring with one in the third end before the Norwegians claimed another two at the fourth end to move 5-3 in front at the halfway stage.

"We just needed to make sure we could change the tide a bit," continued Mouat.

"They were playing really well in the first half, not giving us many options and we had some really nice taps that we played in the fifth end that set up the two with an outside chance at three as well, so we had the momentum going with us in that second half and managed to build on it."

The Scots took two at the fifth to draw level again but Norway took their Powerplay at the sixth, and re-established a two-shot advantage ahead of what proved to be a crucial seventh end.

After the hosts took their Powerplay and following a couple of Norwegian mistakes, Dodds capitalised to register the three that moved Team Scotland in front going to the last.

And despite a tense finale, which saw the match decided on a measure by the narrowest of margins, Dodds and Mouat emerged triumphant to complete a memorable week.

"I'm just in shock just now," Dodds said. "I can't believe it. We knew that was going to be a really close final. They're a really great team, so we knew it would go down to the wire.

"Early on I didn't have my best game, so we just hung on in there and then at the seventh end taking three in our Powerplay was massive.

"It was almost a wee bit of a momentum swing for the eighth end and Bruce just set up the angles great at the last end and I just had to put a guard up. She was so close to making that last shot, but luckily it was us that came out winning.

Hopefully Beijing is a goal for us. Obviously, it will come down to selectors. This doesn't guarantee our spot, but it puts us in a really strong position for it.

"We've just had a great week together, just enjoyed it so much and had fun. We don't get sick of each other, or at least I don't get sick of Bruce. It's so much fun playing with him and we've just had a really good week."

Mouat added: "Winning this in Scotland was something I'll remember for a long time. It's just a shame that we didn't have friends and family here, because we just obviously miss them.

"We'll have a celebration with them at some point. It would have been really nice, but a World Championship in Scotland is still so special."