Dynamic Danes Henrik Holtermann and Jasmin Lander navigated the ‘tricky' Geneva conditions to make it two wins on the spin on the opening day of the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

Denmark followed up their 7-5 win over Finland with a triumph by the same margin on Saturday evening and sit at the summit of Group A, level on wins with Italy and Switzerland.

Ad

Holtermann and Lander finished with a flourish against the resilient Koreans and Holtermann, 25, believes his team laid down a significant Group A marker on the challenging Swiss ice.

Curling Sweden and Canada book places in World Curling Championship final 10/04/2022 AT 14:01

He said: "It's a good day.

"This is our first World Championship, so to start like this is fantastic.

The ice is tricky, so we just need to see what we can do well about reading the ice. And so far, it's worked out.

"We had some good ends just before the break and that helped us to control the game. We love being here."

Lander, 22, added: "It was all about being first to learn the ice, and Henrik made a lot of key shots in this game."

Elsewhere on Saturday night, Italy and Switzerland also grabbed their second wins after toppling New Zealand and Sweden.

The Italians thumped the Kiwis 10-1 while Switzerland battled past Sweden 9-4 to follow up Saturday morning's win against Estonia.

The Estonians bounced back from that opening game setback to beat Japan 9-7 in the evening, while Norway beat Finland 8-4 to claim their first win of the Championship on an intriguing opening day in Geneva.

Curling Scotland battle into World Championship knockout stages to tee up Saturday showdown in Las Vegas 09/04/2022 AT 13:30