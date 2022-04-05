Scotland moved back into contention at the World Men's Curling Championships with a pair of victories over Denmark and Germany.

After two defeats the previous day, Ross Paterson's rink saw off the Danes 7-3 before following that up with a 6-4 success against Germany.

That leaves Scotland with a record of three wins to two defeats, level with five other nations with just Canada out in front on five wins.

And Paterson was understandably thrilled at the way his team had stepped up in the business end of the matches.

He said: "That was a great day and a really good bounce back.

"We had to grind both games out a little bit. We had control over both, but saved our best curling for the latter stages.

"Against Denmark everyone in the team was making big shots at important times down the eighth, ninth and tenth ends, which was particularly pleasing, because in our previous match against Norway we had struggled in the second half of the game."

Next up for the Scots is a clash with host nation, the USA, another team with three wins and two losses, while they then take on Finland in the final session on Tuesday.

Sportsbeat 2022

