Curling

European Curling Championship: 'Unbelievable play!' – Scotland take gold to beat Switzerland with final stone

Scotland needed to score two points in the final end of the European Curling Championship final to beat Switzerland. It all came down to skipper Bruce Mouat who produced a superb shot to win a third European title, adding to his gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing earlier this year. Stream the 2022 Winter Sports season on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:02:38, 24 minutes ago

