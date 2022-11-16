Olympic gold medallist Eve Muirhead is predicting a close battle for honours at the European Curling Championships, with Scotland's Beijing silver-medal winning Team Mouat in contention for the men's title.

She will now take up the microphone for Eurosport during the forthcoming championships in Ostersund, which will see the top seven teams in both the men's and women's event qualify for the 2023 World Championships.

Talking to Eurosport on the eve of the tournament, which runs from November 18-26 and will be broadcast on Eurosport and discovery+ , Muirhead said: "In the men's event you can't really write any teams off. It's the same in the ladies.

"In the men's event, you've got the current Olympic champions from Sweden. You've got the Scotland boys, with Bruce Mouat and his team, and you've got the Swiss boys.

"I realised more and more over the years that these teams have worked very hard to get into the European A division, and they're there for a reason. And that's because they can curl. And anybody can beat anybody on a good day.

"I could put money on it being a Switzerland v Sweden final in the ladies; you've got two very, very high-class teams there.

Vicky Wright, Jen Dodds, Ross Whyte, Bobby Lammie, Eve Muirhead, Bruce Mouat, Hammy McMillan, Vicky Wright and Hailey Duff are pictured as Team Muirhead and Team Mouat visit the Dumfries Ice Bowl, on February 25, 2022, in Dumfries, Scotland. Image credit: Getty Images

"You look at the rest of the teams, you've got the England teams in the B division, and their main goal will of course be to get up to the A division so they're in that next year.

"So there's a very wide variety of teams. And it'll be very great to see what's happened over the summer, because on the back of an Olympic Games, teams always make changes, they always develop different techniques, they always develop changes with equipment and the way they play as a team tactically. Physically you see a lot of changes.

"So that's always an exciting part of it to see the changes countries have made after an Olympic Games."

As for advice that Muirhead, one of the finest curlers seen in the sport, can give to those taking to the ice, she said: "When I was still competing, I always looked up to people that had retired and finished who had won major championships.

"The one bit of advice I always got from them is that you need to still enjoy it.

"And that sounds a very cliche thing to say. But it's one thing that I have learned over the years that when I haven't enjoyed it, when I haven't wanted to go to training, when I haven't wanted to travel to compete, that's when you don't do so well.

"It's hard for me to give advice because the [Scotland] boys team, for instance, are one of the best teams in the world. They've got the Olympic silver medal. They know what they're doing.

"On the other hand, you've got Rebecca Morrison's team who are a young team and this is their first European Championships. For those girls, I think their main goal is to qualify Scotland for the World Championships, because they need to finish in the top half to be able to do that.

"So they need to kind of focus on every game and make sure that they learn from the losses, but also learn from wins as well.

"And I think always remember that throughout your career you're going to lose more games than you're going to win. And that's one thing that I certainly have done, I think, but I always learned from those losses."

