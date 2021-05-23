Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds booked their place in the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship final after overcoming Canada 7-4 on Saturday evening.

The Scottish duo led 4-2 at the halfway stage after picking up three vital points in the third end and though Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue reduced the deficit to 5-4 after six ends, a stone apiece in the final two for Mouat and Dodds set up a gold medal match with Norway.

Having sealed Great Britain's Olympic quota place the previous day, Mouat and Dodds played with confidence in Aberdeen and must have wished they'd had a home crowd behind them in a tense finale.

But the pair held their nerve nonetheless and Mouat will now prepare for his second World Championship final in as many months, having skippered Scotland's men to silver in Calgary in April.

"Let's go one better than last time, that would be nice," he said.

"This season has been bizarre for everyone and to be able to compete at a World Championship is a blessing. To be in another World final is really exciting and I can't wait."

Mouat and Dodds will face Norway's Magnus Nedregotten and Kristin Skaslien after they edged past Sweden 7-6 in the battle of the Scandinavian heavyweights.

A fine shot at the end of the third end by Almida de Val helped the Swedes into a 4-1 lead but Norway were back on terms by the conclusion of the fifth.

The theme continued as de Val's successsful nose-hit on the Norwegian stone earned two points for a 6-4 lead, only for Nedregotten and Skaslien to respond in kind and level matters at 6-6.

It all came down to the final shot but this time de Val could not hit the target, instead sliding past the Norwegian stone sat in the house to consign the Swedish pair to the narrowest of defeats.

Nedregotten said: "We played a good game there. We put them under pressure in the middle of the game, but in the end they had a draw. I feel sorry for Almida about that shot, but that's curling."

Elsewhere in Saturday's action, Czech Republic secured the seventh Olympic berth after overcoming USA in the Beijing qualification play-off.

Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul flew into a 5-0 lead after two ends but Tabitha Peterson and Joe Polo chipped away at the deficit and reduced it to 5-4 over the course of the next three.

Like the first semi-final, the pairs were locked at 6-6 going into the final end but Polo's last draw was too heavy, leaving two Czech stones in the house to ensure Paulova and Paul progressed without needing to play their final shot.

Paulova said: "It's huge for us. The Czech Federation will be very happy.

"It is their ambition to be at the Olympic Games and I hope this will help to promote curling in our country. It's hard to believe that we'll be ambassadors for the sport."

