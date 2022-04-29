Eve Muirhead crowned Bobby Lammie the ‘best sweeper in the world’ as the Scottish pair cruised into the final of the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Geneva.

The dynamic duo toppled Germany 8-3 – with an end to spare – to fire Olympic champion Muirhead to the brink of the only major international title she has yet to win.

Lammie’s power-packed sweeping display was crucial to sinking Pia-Lisa Schoell and Klaudius Harsch and Muirhead, 32, believes he’s in a league of his own.

She said: "He’s the best sweeper in the world, I believe.

"I think a lot of people know that, so he’s a massive strength to the team and we work very well together out there, but he deserves a big feed tonight.

"It was a little trickier at the start, but once we got onto the conditions being a bit different we played some great curling.

"We controlled the game. I personally didn’t have my best game, but Bob was outstanding.

"He made a lot of very good shots and made my life easy at the end."

Scotland racked up nine wins from nine in Group B to breeze into the semi-finals on the Swiss ice.

And they continued the momentum in style against the Germans as Lammie’s heroics helped fire them to within one win of glory.

Lammie, 25, part of Bruce Mouat’s silver medal-winning rink in Beijing earlier this year, said: "We struggled a wee bit with the ice at the start.

"It was a wee bit different from the way it played the last couple of games, a wee bit quicker which caught us out a bit, but we got the hang of it after the third end and getting the three there and the two-point jump there allowed us to have a wee bit more control so we could manipulate the ends a bit more after that.

"We just need to keep doing what we’ve been doing."

Two-time Olympic medallist Muirhead added: "We’ve got to have another clinical job tomorrow, because we know that’s going to be tough.

"Both of us being at our first Mixed Doubles and making the final is good and it feels very special, so regardless of who we face tomorrow we just prepare the same way and come out with exactly the same attitude and play very similar curling.

"It’s been a very good week so far and we just have to keep it going for tomorrow."

