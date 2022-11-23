Scotland's women kept their play-off hopes alive with a resounding 10-1 win over Hungary at the European Curling Championships.

Rebecca Morrison's rink are faced with elimination if they do not win both of their day six matches but comfortably ticked one box with victory on Wednesday morning.

Ad

The Scots are the reigning European champions but boast a fresh-faced team this time out, with skip Morrison taking the reins.

Athletics Yemi Mary John's golden gamble pays off in landmark season 12/11/2022 AT 15:47

Both Denmark and Switzerland secured their semi-final qualification in style, with the Danes setting the Ostersund Arena ice alight with a brilliant four points in their opening end against Latvia.

The game finished 7-2 after just six ends, Latvia shaking hands with their opponents after scoring one final point.

Italy clinched a win against Sweden in a nail-biting finish, down 4-3 heading into the final end with the hammer.

But Stefania Constantini's final stone made the all-important take-out to secure four points and grab the victory.

Italy and Scotland became the first nations to qualify for the semi-finals in the men's competition.

Their respective victories over the Czech Republic and Norway saw both team's cruise into the play-offs with seven wins out of seven.

Switzerland have also qualified after a battle with Spain, the only session seven game to reach the tenth end.

A relatively even battle throughout, a crucial two points for Switzerland in the seventh end eased them just out of reach and secured their semi-final spot.

Sportsbeat 2022

Athletics Oyinbo-Coker hails extraordinary success in jam-packed season 10/11/2022 AT 14:37