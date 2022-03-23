At the World Women's Curling Championships in British Columbia, Korea joined Switzerland at the top of the Round Robin table and are yet to taste defeat.

Korea defeated Italy 7-4 and join Switzerland on six wins and no losses, with the top four teams progressing to the Playoff stages.

Switzerland did not play in the latest round of matches, while Germany were also not in action due to their match against Scotland called off after the Scottish covid-enforced withdrawal.

Scotland had been fielding a three-member team due to an outbreak of coronavirus, but further positive tests forced the Scots to withdraw.

