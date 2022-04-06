Two more wins including a victory against hosts USA have put Scotland in a strong position at the Men's World Curling Championships in Las Vegas.

For the second day running, Kyle Paterson's rink were able to win both of their games, seeing off the Americans and then Finland.

First up were the USA, a game that came down to the wire with the Scots eventually triumphing 9-7. They followed that up with a more comfortable 10-5 win over Finland.

That leaves Scotland with five wins and two defeats, level with Sweden in joint second place, with only Canada ahead of them having won all six of their games so far.

"That was another great day," said Paterson.

"After the disappointment of the two losses on the second day weâ€™ve really turned things around.

"We knew we had two tough games today, but we controlled the majority of both.

"Everybody's playing well. I'm proud of the boys at their first World Championships, especially after a disappointment at the start, because we're supporting each other in the right way and everybody's excited to see how the back half of the week looks."

