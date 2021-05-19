Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat bounced back from their first defeat at the World Mixed Doubles Championship in Aberdeen in style by beating the Czech Republic.

The Scottish duo went into the third day of action with a perfect record after securing wins over Italy, Australia and Spain as they look to book their spot at Beijing 2022.

But their winning run came to an end against the RCF team, with the hosts ultimately losing 7-6 despite leading the way for much of a hard-fought contest in the morning session.

Yet with the top seven teams earning a spot in the mixed doubles at the Winter Olympics, there was no time for Dodds and Mouat to dwell on that narrow loss to their Group A rivals.

And the pair got back to winning ways against the Czech Republic, establishing an early 5-0 lead before holding off their opponents' comeback to triumph 7-5 in the afternoon session.

The victory means Dodds and Mouat sit joint top of Group A after five games, with their record of four wins and one defeat, ahead of a meeting with Germany up next.

Elsewhere in Group A, Canada romped to victory against Korea to keep pace with Scotland while Italy edged out Hungary to also take their overall record to four wins and one defeat.

RCF followed up their win over Scotland in the morning session with a comprehensive win over Australia while Germany secured their third win of the competition, beating Spain 9-2.

In Group B, the morning session saw Sweden maintain their 100 percent record with a 7-5 win over the United States while Norway overcame China 8-6 to record their third win.

New Zealand saw off Estonia 7-6, Japan dispatched Switzerland 9-6 and England found themselves second best against Finland, who eased to a 7-3 win.

